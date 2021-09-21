Ohio nears half of population fully vaccinated for COVID-19, still trailing U.S. average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 1 in 2 Ohioans is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, as the state passed 49.5% on Tuesday with 49.52% of the entire population having completed the process.

Daily vaccinations reported by the Ohio Department of Health have been relatively steady since ticking up a bit after the Delta variant surge began in early July.

Only people aged 12 and up are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and Pfizer’s two-dose inoculation is the only one available for people under 18. Pfizer said Monday that internal research shows its vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5-11, and the company will seek U.S. authorization.

Vaccination percentages, then, are better when looking at Ohioans 12 and up (57.88% completed) and 18 and up (60.08% completed). As for vaccinations started, 53.45% of all Ohioans have at least one shot, including 62.47% of those 12 and up and 64.58% of those 18 and up.

Ohio is about five percentage points behind the U.S. average for population fully vaccinated, which stands at 54.7% nationwide, according to the latest figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Buckeye State’s 49.52% ranks 33rd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, sandwiched between Nevada (49.9%) and Utah (49.5%). Vermont leads the nation with 69% of its population fully vaccinated, and West Virginia’s 40.2% is the lowest.

State officials on Tuesday continued to urge people who have not yet started vaccination to get the shot.

“COVID has changed and is now making younger Ohioans who aren’t vaccinated very sick,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff told reporters. “Don’t become a statistic when there is a simple, safe and effective alternative. Go out today and get vaccinated. You’ll be glad you did, your family will be glad, and your doctors and nurses will be grateful.”