After death of inmate, Ohio National Guard deployed to help at Pickaway Correctional Institution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio National Guard members will be deployed to help at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

Over the weekend, an inmate from the facility died from COVID-19 coronavirus. They were the first state inmate to die from the virus.

Guard members will assist medical staff there. The governor said this is necessary because more than a dozen members of the prison medical staff are currently out sick due to COVID-19.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard is ready to send up to 30 members to help at the prison health center and long-term care center.

