Ohio restaurants can now sell, deliver 2 alcoholic drinks per takeout meal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Liquor Control Board has issued an emergency rule allowing take out and delivery orders to include up to two alcoholic drinks, including high-proof liquor, per meal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during Tuesday’s briefing that the board met to issue the emergency rule at the request of restaurants with a valid liquor license.

“This was in response to requests from restaurants who have a liquor license, but also, I suspect, from some of the folks out there who do carry out with these restaurants,” DeWine said.

Today, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing on-premises liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity, for off-premises consumption — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 7, 2020

The governor stressed the prepackaged drinks are not to be opened until the customer arrives at home.

The rule will remain in effect until the end of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The state closed all restaurants to in-person dining on March 15, but restaurants are allowed to continue serving via carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru.