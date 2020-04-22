Ohio begins process of lifting elective surgery ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state is beginning the process of lifting a ban on elective surgeries in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued the order to halt non-essential surgeries March 17 to make space in hospitals and reduce the use of PPE to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Because of your hard work and our health care system’s coming together to meet community needs as a team, we have prevented the massive spike of cases that we feared. Now we must begin the gradual, multi-phased process of reopening. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 22, 2020

DeWine urged surgery centers and hospitals to reach out to patients who had to have surgeries postponed due to the order and to use their professional judgement for rescheduling procedures.

#COVID19: Governor DeWine is urging all outpatient centers and hospitals to reach out to patients that previously had something scheduled and re-assess if it should be done. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) April 22, 2020