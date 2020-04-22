Ohio begins process of lifting elective surgery ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state is beginning the process of lifting a ban on elective surgeries in Ohio.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued the order to halt non-essential surgeries March 17 to make space in hospitals and reduce the use of PPE to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
DeWine urged surgery centers and hospitals to reach out to patients who had to have surgeries postponed due to the order and to use their professional judgement for rescheduling procedures.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- NEW Ohio Stay at Home order issued through May 1
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app