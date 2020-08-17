Ohio lieutenant governor backs prep sports; DeWine weighs it

FILE— In this file photo from April 15, 2020, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left, and Gov. Mike DeWine, walk into their daily coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, has been advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted Aug. 10 that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people. Husted’s comments come as Gov. DeWine is expected to announce his plans for sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has been one of the loudest voices advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former University of Dayton football player has been outspoken on this issue on his personal Twitter account.

He tweeted last week that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people.

Husted’s comments come as Gov. Mike DeWine was expected Tuesday to announce plans for sports that appear to leave a lot of decision-making to local officials.

DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney says the two agree on the value of youth sports.