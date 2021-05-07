Ohio K-12 school COVID cases slightly up this week as total passes 75,000

Students walk the hallway at Hollywood High School on April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s K-12 schools reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases this week, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Schools reported 1,575 new cumulative cases among students and staff members for the week ending Sunday, May 2. Infections were caught in and out of school. The school year total now stands at 75,396.

New weekly cases have generally increased since mid-March when they were about half of this week’s total.

Expand: About ODH’s school data 👇 Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, reflecting the week ending on the previous Sunday. ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Infections were caught in and out of school. Staff members include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. NBC4’s count of new cases every week reflects the change in “cumulative” cases. More info

1,573 (57%) of 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions that the state tracks have reported cases. That is 10 more schools since last week.

50,907 (68%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 24,489 (32%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Cincinnati Public Schools, a district of more than 34,000 students, continues to lead the state in cases with 1,317. Six Columbus area school districts are in the top nine.

530 of Ohio’s 609 public school districts – 87% – are back to in-person learning five days a week this week, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Seventy-eight are in a hybrid model and one, a small district outside Dayton, is fully remote.