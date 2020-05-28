Ohio junior county fairs permitted if they follow guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced his administration has assembled a task force from all over the state to look at the possibility of holding junior county fairs during the summer.

DeWine said the task force has come up with guidelines for how the county fair boards and agricultural societies should work together with county health departments.

He added the decisions about county and independent fairs will be made locally.

“We have a number of great county fairs and independent fairs in Ohio,” DeWine said. “We’ve asked them to come together to provide a safe outlet for kids to participate in limited livestock shows, showmanship, skill-a-thons, barn or building activities, the auction, as well as the non-livestock exhibits and exhibitions.”

This announcement comes one week after Ohio’s state fair was cancelled.

The guidelines for how the junior fairs will operate can be found here.

“The guidelines focus on maintaining social distancing, limiting crowds and ensuring the health of everyone involved in the junior fair activities, as well as the vitally important component of animal care and welfare,” DeWine said.