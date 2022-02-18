COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported just 2,129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing the state’s lowest week for new infections since last summer.

Monday through Friday, the state reported 9,994 new cases, the fewest in a workweek since Aug. 2-6 (8,466 cases).

The infections ODH reports every day did not all happen in the previous 24 hours, but the vast majority are very recent, and the daily case count is one way health officials offer an up-to-date look at the coronavirus’s spread through Ohio.

Friday was the seventh consecutive day Ohio reported fewer than 2,500 new cases, the longest such streak since Aug. 4-10. That’s nearly 200 days and more than six months ago.

Back then, the delta variant was just beginning its surge, and Columbus had an indoor mask advisory. It wasn’t until September that the current mask mandate was put in place.

Weekly case counts have plummeted since multiple Monday-Sunday periods in January saw well over 100,000 cases. With just two weekend days to go, this week will likely be the lowest since early- to mid-August.

Daily case counts have fallen dramatically since peaking in early January at the height of the omicron variant wave. One influential model from researchers at the University of Washington estimates 73% of Americans are currently immune to omicron because of getting vaccinated or recovering from infection.

“We have changed,” Ali Mokdad, a UW professor of health metrics sciences told the Associated Press. “We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”

In Ohio, vaccination rates are about 15 percentage points behind the national average, but omicron has been receding for weeks, and cases are falling in every county.

As daily case counts continue to fall in the Buckeye State, the 21-day average falls, too. At 3,806, that three-week average is now the lowest since Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

In early August, the 21-day average was around 1,000 per day, so daily case counts still have some progress to make there.