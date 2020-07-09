Ohio House of Representatives to work from home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives will work from home effective Friday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

House Speaker Larry Householder issued the notice Thursday.

“The health and well-being of House staff is our top priority,” a memo from Householder states. “This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.”

The letter further states that the House is not closed and it is important for representatives and staff to “continue serving the people of Ohio, whether it is a constituent case, legislative matter, or other issue.”

The work-from-home status will continue until further notice, and everyone must be ready to return to the Riffe Center once the status is lifted, Householder wrote.

As of Thursday, the City of Columbus, where the statehouse is located, has reported 8,901 total cases of COVID-19, according to Columbus Public Health.

