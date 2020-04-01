Ohio hospitals ordered to stop using private labs for COVID-19 tests to speed up results

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will issue a new order on Wednesday, requiring hospitals that cannot test for the coronavirus to send their tests to other hospitals that can test for the virus instead of sending the tests to private, third-party labs.
“These labs are able to turn results around much more quickly than the private labs,” Gov. DeWine said. “The problem has been turnaround. Four, five and six days is simply unacceptable.”
Gov. DeWine said this will help increase Ohio’s testing turnaround time and reduce the anxiety of people who are sick. He added The Ohio State University and the Cleveland Clinic have the capacity to conduct these tests and that they’re nowhere close to being fully utilized.
