Ohio hospitals band together to provide PPE to long-term care facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s hospitals have banded together to stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE) for use should the state’s long-term care facilities experience a spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine during a statehouse briefing Thursday, the Hospital PPE Readiness Stockpile will be put together at and stored by Ohio hospitals throughout the state for distribution to residents and staff at long-term care facilities should those facilities experience a COVID-19 spike.

“As we continue reopening Ohio, it’s important that we also continue to build up PPE supplies, specifically for more vulnerable Ohioans,” DeWine said.

The stockpile is a collaboration between the Ohio Hospital Association, hospitals throughout the state, state agencies including the departments of health, Medicaid, and public safety.

In addition to the hospitals’ own PPE inventory, the hospitals have started to build a 30-day reserve of PPE based off calculations from COVID-19 surge models as well as FEMA PPE allocations to each Ohio nursing home.

“Each hospital will have a different amount of stockpile as calculated specifically for that hospital and that region,” DeWine said. “The stockpile will be tracked daily by the Ohio Hospital Association’s resource tracker, confirming that each hospital has met its target amount and can be distributed when necessary.”

The state currently has 960 long-term care facilities.