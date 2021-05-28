Ohio hits COVID-19 milestones as cases, rates continue to decline

A man walks to the entrance for Ohio’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic for Ohio this week bring positive news for a state that has seen new cases of the virus decrease for nearly two months.

On Wednesday, Ohio’s 21-day average of cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since last summer. The rate stands at 961 as of Thursday. Tracked by the Ohio Department of Health on its dashboard, the rate was last this low on July 10 (911).

Just three weeks ago the 21-day average was over 1,500, and it was as high as 1,996 in April during spring’s small bump in cases.

For a week now, Ohio has been under 100 onset cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks. This metric, which used to determine when state health orders would lift, is still tracked by ODH and published every Thursday.

Ohio is currently at 82.3 cases per 100,000 on this metric, the lowest since late June 2020. Gov. Mike DeWine’s original plan was to lift health orders when it hit 50 per 100,000, but most orders will lift regardless on June 2.

According to NBC4’s approximate calculations, Franklin County sits at 87.3 cases per 100,000. And Delaware County, the most vaccinated in the state, is at 49.2 per 100,000.

Another milestone Ohio hit this week was surpassing 1.1 million cases on Thursday. Technically, the state hit it on Wednesday (May 26), according to ODH’s backdating of a patients’ illnesses to their onset date.

Although hitting 1.1 million may seem like a disheartening waypoint, the good news is that the jump from 1 million to 1.1 million was the longest time between 100,000 cases since early last fall.

It took 70 days for Ohio to go from 1 million to 1.1 million cases. That’s the longest time between 100,000 milestones since the 82 days it took for Ohio to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases (July 30 to Oct. 20, 2020).

Cases Milestone Date Hit Days Between Rank 100,000 July 30, 2020 210 days 1. 200,000 Oct. 20, 2020 82 days 2. 300,000 Nov. 10, 2020 21 days 5. 400,000 Nov. 22, 2020 12 days T-9. 500,000 Dec. 2, 2020 10 days 11. 600,000 Dec. 14, 2020 12 days T-9. 700,000 Dec. 28, 2020 14 days 7. 800,000 Jan. 10 13 days 8. 900,000 Jan. 28 18 days 6. 1 million March 17 48 days 4. 1.1 million May 26 70 days 3. Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

ODH on Thursday ended its COVID-19 advisory system, the county-level color code that goes from yellow to purple. Because cases are declining and nearly half of Ohioans have gotten one shot of a vaccine, officials said they do not feel the need to keep up an early warning system.

“Our data tells us something different than it did when we were all at risk,” ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff told reporters on Thursday. “So we’re at a different point in the pandemic and a different point than we were when this advisory system was released.”

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud told reporters that the department would implement a new, more appropriate warning system if the need again arises.