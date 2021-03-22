Ohio hits 1 million COVID cases as state sees ‘plateau’ in new cases after months of decline

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio became the seventh U.S. state to reach 1 million coronavirus cases on Monday when the day’s 1,444 new cases brought the Buckeye State’s total to 1,001,194.

851,248 are cases confirmed by positives tests, and 149,946 are “probable” cases under the federal definition. At least 52,207 of those million have been hospitalized and 18,340 have died.

“This is one more milestone that we did not want to hit, but this is where we are,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday in a news conference at a Youngstown vaccination site.

“The good news about this is that there’s a lot of us who now have the immunity and don’t even know we have it,” he added.

Ohio is America’s seventh-most populous state, which lines up with its seventh-place rank in total cases. But Ohio is just 36th in cases per 100,000 residents, according to rankings from The New York Times.

Rank State Cases 1. California 3,642,633 2. Texas 2,754,928 3. Florida 2,008,341 4. New York 1,783,026 5. Illinois 1,225,236 6. Georgia 1,020,384 7. Ohio 1,001,194 Source: The New York Times

A sign that the pandemic is improving is that it took much longer for Ohio to notch its most recent 100,000 cases than during the spikes in cases in the autumn and early winter. The 48 days between case 900,000 and case 1 million is the longest period between 100,000-case milestones since case 200,000.

Cases milestone Date Days between 100,000 July 30 211 days 200,000 Oct. 20 82 days 300,000 Nov. 16 27 days 400,000 Nov. 28 12 days 500,000 Dec. 8 10 days 600,000 Dec. 18 10 days 700,000 Dec. 31 13 days 800,000 Jan. 14 14 days 900,000 Feb. 2 19 days 1 million March 22 48 days Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

DeWine: Steady case decline now ‘plateau’

More than 1 in 12 Ohioans have been infected with COVID-19, but nearly three times that number – 2.8 million people – have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 1.6 million of them are fully vaccinated.

“We are really in a race at this point,” DeWine said, as vaccinations rise across the nation but so do COVID-19 cases in neighboring states like Michigan and West Virginia.

“In Ohio in the last few days, we are seeing what appears to be a plateauing out,” he said, “These cases were going down. It would appear that we’re now starting to plateau. And of course, our concern is that we start back up.”

Ohio’s rate of onset cases per 100,000 people over two weeks – which needs to hit 50 for state health orders to lift – was 146 as of Sunday. That is higher than it was Wednesday (145), even with lower-than-usual weekend numbers bringing the rate down.

“We know that the more Ohioans we get vaccinated,” DeWine said, “it makes it much more difficult for this virus to move forward.”

ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a separate news conference on Monday that the warm temperatures and the declining COVID-19 cases over the past two months “can tempt us to lower our guard.”

“There’s no doubt every day we are in fact getting closer to victory,” he said, “but we haven’t reached the finish line yet.”