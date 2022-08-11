COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health’s head official is holding a press conference over two different high-profile diseases in the state.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is set to speak about COVID-19 and monkeypox starting at 11 a.m. OhioHealth’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Joe Gastaldo, and Michael Forbes with Akron Children’s Hospital are both set to join Vanderhoff during the conference.

NBC4 will stream the conference in the live player above.

The conference comes as Ohio is on the verge of breaking 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases. In ODH’s last update, it reported the state had seen 2,976,027 cases altogether as the state was consistently pacing at over 20,000 new cases per week.