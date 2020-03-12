1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
1  of  22
Closings and Delays
Bexley City Schools Circleville City Schools Columbus College Art & Design Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Dyslexia Institutes of America East Guernsey Local Schools Eastland Career Center Elgin Local Schools Fairfield Career Center Fayette County Commission On Aging Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Miami Trace Local Schools My Computer Career - Westerville Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Reynoldsburg City Schools South Scioto Performance Academy Teays Valley Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Wellston City Schools Westfall Schools

Ohio health official estimates 100,000 Ohioans already carrying coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says 1 percent of the state’s population is carrying the coronavirus. That’s more than 100,000 people.

There are five confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio: three in Cuyahoga County, one in Stark County and one in Trumbull County. There are 52 people under investigation and 333 under health supervision.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a series of orders, including a ban on mass gatherings and closing K-12 schools.

“I know it is very hard for us to get our heads around this and we’re all waking up to this new reality,” Acton said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools