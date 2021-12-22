COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced it will have a press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The press conference can be seen live in the video player above.

ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Major General John C. Harris Jr. of the Ohio National Guard, president of the Summa Health System in Akron and St. Thomas Hospitals Dr. David Custodio, and associate chief medical officer and infectious disease physician Dr. Jennifer Forrester of UC Health.

ODH reported 12,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record-high for reported cases in a day for Ohio since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 11,885 new cases reported on Nov. 23, 2020, a difference of 617.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he mobilized 1,050 National Guard members to help ease a strain on hospital staff caused by the rising number of COVID-19 patients on wards.