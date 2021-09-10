Federal vaccine mandate: Ohio governor says, ‘The president made a mistake’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is taking issue with President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates announced during a nationally televised speech on Thursday.

The Ohio Governor took to Twitter Friday to post his grievances.

“I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread — the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID — but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination.”

Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost also made his feelings known on Twitter.

“I’m vaccinated, but the President doesn’t get to force me to,” Yost wrote. The Supreme Court just reminded him that he cannot ‘act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends.’ By ordering employees at private companies to vaccinate, test weekly, or quit, he is acting unlawfully again.”

In his speech, President Biden announced new federal vaccine requirements that will affect as many as 100 million Americans. And he showed that he’s losing patience with anyone who refuses to take the vaccine.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

The United States is seeing about 300% more new COVID-19 infections each day and nearly twice the number of deaths than this time last year. According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 3,000 patients in the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.