Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scolds businesses not following guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scolded businesses across the state for not following social distancing guidelines and for putting employees at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This simply must stop. I implore you. Please do what is right,” DeWine pleaded. ‘The bad behavior, the reckless behavior must stop.”

He added there would be no announcement about issuing a stay-at-home order, which has been issued by California and New York in the past 24 hours.