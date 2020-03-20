Breaking News
Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scolds businesses not following guidelines

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scolded businesses across the state for not following social distancing guidelines and for putting employees at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This simply must stop. I implore you. Please do what is right,” DeWine pleaded. ‘The bad behavior, the reckless behavior must stop.”

He added there would be no announcement about issuing a stay-at-home order, which has been issued by California and New York in the past 24 hours.

