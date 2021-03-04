Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans 5:30 p.m. statewide address on COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio moves past the one-year mark of responding to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch his comments live here at nbc4i.com, on our Facebook page, on the NBC4 News app, or on NBC4 at 5.

A news release said the address would continue DeWine’s “conversation on where we are in our fight against the Coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic.”

Vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in Ohio as supply increases, and the count of new cases each day has declined from earlier in the winter. A spokesman for DeWine said he will continue his mask mandate despite some other states rescinding theirs and calls from fellow Republicans for him to do so.