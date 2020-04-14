Ohio gas prices drop due to COVID-19 stay-at-home order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus and across the state continue to drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Ohio is $1.45, while the average in Columbus is $1.58. Both are well below the national average.

“Prices have moved down for seven straight weeks with the national average now at its lowest level since March of 2016,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis. “The national average is at $1.82 per gallon. That’s down a dollar a gallon from where it was last year.”

De Haan said the drop in price is due, in part, to a decrease is demand as many Americans stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re looking at some of the lowest gasoline demand numbers in 50 years,” he said.

In Ross County, some gas stations were selling fuel for as low as $1.19 per gallon.

“I think it’s great,” said Jane Miller, of Chillicothe. “I wish they’d stay that way.”

Management at one of those stations said prices dipped as low as $0.99 per gallon last weekend, but De Haan says drivers should not expect that everywhere.

“I wouldn’t expect a whole lot more stations to go under a dollar a gallon,” he said. “That’s possible, but I think kind of the red line, if you will — somewhere around $1.10, $1.20 — is as low as we go for now.”

De Haan does not believe we will see a significant spike in prices in the short term. He says prices may be determined by how quickly restrictions are lifted.

“The more states that get back to work at the same time, probably the more increase you’ll see because that demand is returning much quicker,” he explained. “If it’s a fragmented return to work, in which various states are going back at different times, then I think it would be a gentler increase simply because demand is going to take a longer time to return back to normal.”