Ohio extends contact sports practices order, allows competitions for non-contact sports

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has extended an order allowing for practices for contact sports and competition for non-contact sports as long as those teams follow prescribed COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The initial order, signed on July 4, expired on July 15, allowing for The Basketball Tournament to be held in Columbus. There is no expiration date for the new order.

The new order, signed Aug. 1, allows for competition between non-contact sports, which were allowed to resume practice at the end of May.

The new order also defines contact sports as the following:

Football

Basketball

Rugby

Field hockey

Soccer

Lacrosse

Wrestling

Hockey

Boxing

Futsal

Martial arts

Scrimmage and interclub competitions for contact sports are allowed under the new order.

Teams will be allowed to compete provided they follow the guidelines of the order, which include:

Testing of all players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff, and officials before traveling to and while at the competition

Conduct daily symptom assessments.

Athletic trainers must wear a face covering while attending to players.

Coaches and officials are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when possible.

Strict social distancing by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition.

Immediate isolation and medical care for someone who develops symptoms.

Many central Ohio high school sports programs have shut down in the last week due to either positive cases of COVID-19 or fears of the coronavirus spreading among student-athletes and coaches.

The new sports order is below. App users, tap here.