COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday published a deeper look at how the coronavirus has affected Ohioans of different races and demographics.

A new dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov shows a breakdown of cases, deaths and hospitalizations by race and ethnicity. Users can also filter by county and date. Previously, racial data was scattered throughout ODH’s coronavirus website.

Screenshot via coronavirus.ohio.gov

Hovering over each data point or bar graph shows raw numbers instead of percentages, and users can also click on a race or ethnicity to view cases by age group.

“This data can help put critical decisions into context for policymakers,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at his Tuesday briefing. DeWine said the dashboard was a recommendation from the state’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce to better highlight disparities.

Communities of color have been unequally impacted by the coronavirus in Ohio and across the country. Despite being 14 percent of the state’s population, Black Ohioans account for nearly 20% of cases, 29% of hospitalizations and 18% of deaths.

Additionally, Hispanic Ohioans are four percent of the population but account for around six percent of cases and hospitalizations.

The races reported are White, Black, Asian or Pacific Islander and American Indian or Alaska Native. There is also “Other” and “Unknown,” which together make up more than 20 percent of cases.

Ethnicities reported are Hispanic, Non-Hispanic and “Unknown.” The latter also accounts for 20 percent of Ohio cases.

These gaps in data are due to race and ethnicity not being reported for every case. The dashboard shows that 88% of cases include a race, as well as 97% of hospitalizations and 99% of deaths. Ethnicity is reported for 80% of cases, 92% of hospitalizations and 98% of deaths.