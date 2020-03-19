Ohio expands Medicaid Telehealth services

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order that will authorize emergency rules that will dramatically expand access to medical and behavioral health services using Telehealth. This is being done to take pressure off of emergency rooms and hospitals.

Telehealth services include online interaction, video submissions, telephone calls via landlines, FaceTime and all smartphones. The expansion will help patients to communicate using any and all of these options.

“Individuals do not have to have an existing relationship with a doctor. They don’t have to be an established patient,” said Maureen Corcoran, Director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid. “This is allowing Ohioans to continue to receive good, quality care and to not have to leave their home to do that.”

The expansion is also aimed at protecting health care providers and their families from more exposure to COVID-19.

“While these are important rules as it relates to Medicaid and community health behavioral health funding, this is important to everyone,” Corcoran added.

Medicaid serves nearly three million Ohioans, which includes 1.2 million children and more than 200,000 people who are at least 65 years old.