Ohio expanding Battelle partnership to sanitize first responder masks for free

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an expansion of Ohio’s partnership with Battelle to extend their sanitation services to law enforcement agencies and EMS providers across Ohio.

“This will contribute greatly to our efforts to protect Ohio’s protectors,” DeWine said. “It’s really a great example of our first responder members identifying a problem and working with their state partners on a solution. We’re incredibly grateful to Battelle.”

Two weeks ago, the Columbus-based non-profit Battelle was permitted to sterilize surgical masks for reuse during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, Battelle also teamed up with Ohio State University to develop a new coronavirus test.

The Ohio Department of Safety and Battelle have now partnered to sanitize N-95 masks for all of Ohio’s first responders. Battelle is providing this service for free. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has developed a collection and distribution system to make the process as simple and efficient as possible for first responders.

Beginning Friday, local law enforcement agencies and EMS agencies can bring their packaged N-95 masks to any Ohio State Highway Patrol in the state. The Patrol will then bring those masks to Battelle in Columbus. Battelle will sanitize the masks, Ohio Highway Patrol will bring the masks back to each post and the first responder agencies can come back and pick them up.