Ohio Dominican University will require vaccination against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from ohiodominican.edu

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Dominican University announced Tuesday it will require vaccination against COVID-19 for students, faculty and staff.

The deadline to show proof of full vaccination will be Nov. 15.

A masking policy for classrooms, hallways, residence halls and dining halls remains in place.

ODU President Connie Gallaher said a survey indicated that 97% of faculty and 75% of students were fully vaccinated, but out of those who were not, 64% said they did not intend to get the shot.

“It is incumbent upon us as a university founded in faith, service, justice and commitment to the common good that we do everything possible to foster a culture of care and protect all members of our campus family,” Gallaher said.

Individuals will be allowed to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Midday Forecast: Sept. 14, 2021

Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds press conference ahead of game against Tulsa

Classes to go on as scheduled after Canal Winchester HS receives another threat

14-year-old killed in Linden shooting

Highball Halloween 2021 announced

More Local News