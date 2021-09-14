Ohio Dominican University will require vaccination against COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Dominican University announced Tuesday it will require vaccination against COVID-19 for students, faculty and staff.

The deadline to show proof of full vaccination will be Nov. 15.

A masking policy for classrooms, hallways, residence halls and dining halls remains in place.

ODU President Connie Gallaher said a survey indicated that 97% of faculty and 75% of students were fully vaccinated, but out of those who were not, 64% said they did not intend to get the shot.

“It is incumbent upon us as a university founded in faith, service, justice and commitment to the common good that we do everything possible to foster a culture of care and protect all members of our campus family,” Gallaher said.

Individuals will be allowed to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.