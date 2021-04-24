Ohio doctor encouraged by restart of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio has the greenlight on two fronts to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Gov. Mike DeWine’s office have hit the restart button on the vaccine.

“The one and done J&J vaccine is quite special and it really gives another option to have,” said OhioHealth Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

Gastaldo said he was relieved to hear the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be put back into use again, adding the focus should now shift to vaccine hesitancy, which could be happening because of the pause.

Health providers nationwide and in Ohio can start administering the shot again as long as they let patients know about the new safety warning.

The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine lasted a little over a week while an advisory committee looking into rare blood clots six patients experienced, leading to one woman dying.

Gastaldo said the vaccine is a great option for people who can only make one appointment for vaccination and for those who are scared of needles.

He’s encouraging people to consider all the choices if they’re worried, saying no concerns over blood clots have been found in the other two approved COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

“Vaccinefinder.org is a CDC-sponsored website where people can go in, put their zip code and what comes up on that list are all the retail pharmacies and what they have in stock,” Gastaldo said. “Again, that is one mechanism where people can shop around to find a vaccine they’re more comfortable with.”