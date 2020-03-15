Ohio Dept. of Health Director: We have to take politics out of the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton made a plea Sunday afternoon, asking people to take politics out of the discussion when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got to take the politics out of this, we just have to,” said Acton. This is a time of national emergency.”

Dr. Acton predicted the United States will have multiple cities where the virus becomes widespread, leading to hospital systems being overwhelmed.

“When our hospital systems are overwhelmed, that means if your are having a birth that you are planning, if you are in a car accident and need your hospital, if your have a stroke or an MI, even if you never get coronavirus, people in this country can die from something other than coronavirus,” said Acton.

Acton said individual actions will can have a long-reaching impact.

“We know of a firefighter who is one of our cases. That means that firefighter was sick or asymptomatic for six to 14 days. That means that entire house of firefighters has been exposed and might need to stay home,” said Acton. “Now we don’t have a fire station up and going.”

She stress

“Please know everyone, this is the real thing. This is not a drill. This is the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and everything each of us does matters.”