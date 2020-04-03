Ohio Dept. of Health asking dentists, vets, other medical professionals to help with coronavirus surge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is working to identify the medical personnel that would be able to assist, if there is a surge is COVID-19 cases.

ODH has partnered with several state licensing boards, and sent a survey to determine which individuals could be of assistance. Surveys were sent to license holders of the following boards:

Board of Pharmacy

Chemical Dependency Professionals Board

Counselor, Social Worker & MFT Board

Dental Board

Medical Board

Nursing Board

OTPTAT Board

Psychology Board

State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services

Veterinary Medical Board

Vision Professionals Board

Many medical professionals have already responded to the survey.

Leslie Peltier, a veterinarian, said she was quick to notify the state that she would help if needed.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that the veterinary oath that we take when we graduate and we enter into practice — it’s stated in there that part of our job is to protect the human population and public health,” she said.

Columbus dentist James Ford also plans to be of assistance, if called.

“I think now it’s become very obvious that we’re all going to have to be in this together,” said Ford. “We’ll all have to help out together.”

An ODH spokesperson said it is too early to determine when or if those who agree to help will be needed.