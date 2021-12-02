COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is set to host a press conference on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

ODH reported Wednesday an increase of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases. Ohio has yet to report the first case of the Omicron variant as the United States had its first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant on Wednesday in California.

The press conference will be led and hosted by ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and will be joined by several Ohio health leaders to discuss COVID-19.