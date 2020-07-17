Ohio Department of Health says teens, young adults are crucial in fight against COVID-19

The health department says the average age of COVID-19 patients in the state is steadily decreasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is calling on teens and young adults in the state to take extra precautions to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department says the average age of COVID-19 patients in the state is steadily decreasing, meaning that more young people are being exposed to the virus.

Lance Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, said it is crucial for young Ohioans to maintain social distancing, wear masks when they go out, avoid large crowds and stay home when they’re sick.

“Young people have given up a great deal since this pandemic first hit and are eager to get back to normal,” Himes said. “I thank them for their sacrifices and urge them to create a new normal in which they find ways to safely socialize, wear masks, keep a safe distance and look out for one another.”

Himes said taking these precautions is also a display of appreciation for healthcare workers and keeps hospitals from getting overcrowded.

“Teens and young people must do everything in their power to protect themselves, their families and friends, and all Ohioans against this very real and very serious threat,” Himes said. “You will save lives, prevent suffering, and help tame a pandemic that places all of us at risk.”

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.