COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top health official will have a live media briefing Thursday morning on COVID-19, one day after the first vaccine shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. moved a step closer to reality.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, will be joined by Dr. Michael Forbes of Akron Children’s Hospital and Dr. Grant Paulsen of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a live briefing at 11 a.m. You can watch them in the player above.

Children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. If the FDA authorizes the shots, there’s one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.