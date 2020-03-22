Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a Stay at Home order for all of Ohio.

DeWine made the announcement Sunday during his daily news conference to update the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, stating that ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed the order.

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.”

The order goes into effect at 11:59pm, Monday, and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to DeWine.

#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park — although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

DeWine stated that the ODH website would have more information when it was available. Immediately after the announcement, the ODH’s website was down.

Sunday, the state reported 351 people had tested positive for the virus with 83 hospitalizations. The state’s death toll remains at three.