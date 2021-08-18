Ohio Department of Health holding 1pm news conference to provide update on COVID-19 in the state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State health officials will be holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio.  

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by other health officials including Dr. Michael Forbes, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital and Craig Dues, Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health. 

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.  

On Tuesday, Vanderhoff joined Governor Mike DeWine to talk about the increase of coronavirus cases in the state.  

Last week’s 17,429 new cases were the most in a Monday-Sunday period since Feb. 8-14 (19,133)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Shooting at Franklinton bar leaves man dead

Student loan forgiveness and loan moratorium: What Ohioans should know

Child among four injured in shootout on Greenfield Drive

Columbus fire department helps young cancer patient ring the bell

Dublin Kroger remodeling project

Rising grocery prices

More Local News