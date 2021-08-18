Ohio Department of Health holding 1pm news conference to provide update on COVID-19 in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State health officials will be holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by other health officials including Dr. Michael Forbes, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital and Craig Dues, Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

On Tuesday, Vanderhoff joined Governor Mike DeWine to talk about the increase of coronavirus cases in the state.

Last week’s 17,429 new cases were the most in a Monday-Sunday period since Feb. 8-14 (19,133)