Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 call center

The COVID-19 Call Center at the Ohio Department of Health is in the basement of the building, and it is packed with 25 stations with 25 staff members taking call after call from people with questions about the novel coronavirus.

This has been going on since late last week, and over the weekend it has been reported they received over 1,000 calls.

That was before they added six additional stations bringing the total to 25.​ Tuesday, they fielded 1,353 phone calls, and as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday they were already at 1,319 with 4-hours remaining until the call center closes for the day.​

The center operates from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. every day of the week. It is staffed by professionals at the Ohio Department of Health including nurses and epidemiologists.​

They answer all kinds of questions, and either provide answers or direct callers to resources where answers can be found.

One of the call-takers named Heather told Governor Mike DeWine during his visit to the call center Wednesday, “As people see announcements on the news and everything, I think it causes a little bit more concern.”​

The governor nodded silently. He expressed concern about how to get people to treat this growing pandemic more urgently and inquired what people were asking about.

Wednesday, the answers he got from people working the phones was mostly concerns related to upcoming mass gatherings. ​

He mentioned to Drema Phelps, the coordinator of the call center who was showing him around, that if people had a cabin in the woods, it might be a good idea to go spend a couple of weeks there.​

DeWine’s tour did not take long, the room was cramped with several rows of four call-takers on one side and several more rows with a pair of call-takers on the other.​

When he was finished he met with media in another room to discuss his visit. One thing was clear, “It’s just too crowded, we’ve got to have a much bigger room because we have to have the ability to expand and frankly we have to spread people out,” said DeWine.​

This was concerning to DeWine because the State wants to set the example.​ “One of the things we’re trying to get people in private industry to do, and in their daily lives, is spread out,” said DeWine. “Spread out as much as possible. That [room] was not spread, we’re gonna go change it,” said DeWine.​

DeWine explained that he would speak to his staff immediately. In the meantime, he expressed how difficult dealing with the spread of COVID-19 has been.​

“This is like going from a total standstill to 140mph in 2-seconds, and that’s what’s happening and we’re moving, and this thing is going to look dramatically different in 3-days, 4-days, 5-days.”​

Wednesday afternoon it was announced to the media that a fourth person had contracted COVID-19. He mentioned it to one of the ODH employees while he was touring the call center that morning.​

In addition to his decision to seek a new location for the call center, the Governor promised more actions and orders are coming in the days ahead and once more reiterated that life as we know it is going to change in the short term.​

“We’re going to err on the side of being cautious. If we make mistakes, the mistakes are going to be made we were too cautious,” said DeWine.​

For the call center that means more space between each call-taker to reduce risk of spreading the virus if someone brings it there.​

“This room is not big enough, clearly. People are packed in too closely, we’ve got to give them some space,” said DeWine.​ He hopes you make the same choices for the foreseeable future.