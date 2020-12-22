Ohio Department of Health announces arrival of next vaccine shipments

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Tuesday the next allocation of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Ohio.

A Pfizer allotment of 89,700 doses will arrive on Dec. 24, an increase of 19,500 more than was previously expected. An additional 69,700 Moderna doses will arrive later this week. These new doses will go to hospitals that have not received vaccinations from the first allocation.

Ohio will also activate the second phase of the Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program, which will allow vaccines to be distributed to assisted living facilities and several other types of facilities including residential care facilities, care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and continuing care retirement communities.

