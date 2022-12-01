COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week’s case count.

COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. The sudden surge approaching Christmas also doesn't necessarily hint at a return to past trends. ODH said its latest report factors in eight days of COVID-19 cases, while the previous week's report only had six days. This shrank the previous case count while growing the latest one.

Prior to the shortened report ahead of Thanksgiving, Ohio just barely reached a case rate going under 10,000 during the week of Sept. 30. The case rate dropped lower until the week of Oct. 14. It was the first time the state reached that small of a case count since mid-April, previously staying in limbo between 10,000 and 20,000 before breaking above in July for 10 weeks in a row.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past eight days, the state averaged around 2,011 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 607 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past eight days (about 75 per day) are a jump from 383 last week, and 414 in the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths rose for Ohio, though not compared to a sudden spike in COVID-19 deaths two weeks ago. ODH said 92 died from the virus, compared to 75 deaths the week prior and 134 before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,243,850 +16,091 Hospitalizations 130,969 +607 Deaths 40,558 +92 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 4,494 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 4,050 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,534,093 +4,494 – % of all Ohioans 64.45% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.99% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,983,586 +4,050 – % of all Ohioans 59.74% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.24% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.