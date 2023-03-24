COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 7,016 new COVID-19 cases, making for a new smallest increase in 2023.

The case rate is in its third week of decline, as the state reported just 7,586 -- the previous lowest record for 2023 -- in the week prior. At the beginning of March, Ohio was nearing 10,000 weekly COVID-19 infections.

ODH has been reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,002 new coronavirus cases per day. The 352 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 50 per day -- dropped from the 385 reported last week, and the 425 hospitalizations in the week prior.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased, deaths increased. ODH said 55 people died from the virus, which went below the 67 deaths the previous week and was slightly more than the 53 reported two weeks before.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,415,254 +7,016 Hospitalizations 138,882 +352 Deaths 41,924 +55 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The number of Ohioans getting COVID-19 vaccinations increased over the past week, albeit slightly. Compared to 1,494 in the week before, 1,543 started the vaccine process. Another 1,688 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, up from 1,578. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,577,399 +1,543 – % of all Ohioans 64.82% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.30% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,025,389 +1,688 – % of all Ohioans 60.10% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.52% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.