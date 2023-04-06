COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,214 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, further driving the state toward smaller increases.

The case rate is in its fifth week of decline, as the state reported just 6,354 -- the previous lowest record for 2023 -- the week prior. At the beginning of March, Ohio was nearing 10,000 weekly COVID-19 infections before falling back down.

While the 5,214 cases are the lowest amount Ohio has seen in 2023, it has yet to surpass the lows of 2022. The state reported just 3,103 cases in a week in March of that year.

ODH has been reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily after new infections slowed after the omicron wave.

Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 745 new coronavirus cases per day. The 353 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 50 per day -- rose from the 305 reported last week, and were barely above the 352 hospitalizations in the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths increased alongside hospitalizations. ODH said 54 people died from the virus, slightly above the 49 deaths the previous week and barely below the 55 reported two weeks before.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,426,822 +5,214 Hospitalizations 139,540 +353 Deaths 42,027 +54 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

The number of Ohioans getting COVID-19 vaccinations increased over the past week. Compared to 852 in the week before, 1,454 started the vaccine process. Another 1,502 finished vaccination by getting their second dose, up from 1,459. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,579,705 +1,454 – % of all Ohioans 64.84% – % of Ohioans 5+ 68.31% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,028,350 +1,502 – % of all Ohioans 60.13% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.54% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.