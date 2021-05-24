Ohio COVID-19 cases are at their lowest since June 2020

Jan’nae Moore takes a selfie with fellow Lakeside High School student Lexi Ribera, left, during the senior walk, Thursday May 13, 2021, in Ashtabula, Ohio. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As school graduations and warm weather usher in an unofficial start to summer, Ohio is seeing its best days of the coronavirus pandemic since early last summer.

The Department of Health reported 6,406 new cases of COVID-19 last week, May 17-23. That was the fewest reported from a Monday-Sunday in nearly 11 months, since June 22-28, 2020.

Date (2021) Cases Date (2020) Cases May 17 729 June 22 729 May 18 993 June 23 590 May 19 918 June 24 632 May 20 1,208 June 25 892 May 21 1,004 June 26 987 May 22 871 June 27 817 May 23 683 June 28 854 TOTAL 6,406 TOTAL 5,501 Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

Following that trend, ODH reported just 566 new cases on Monday, which is the fewest on any day since June 21 and the fewest to start a week since June 15.

“We’re trending certainly in the right direction,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday at his coronavirus briefing.

Cases last week ranged from 1,208 on Thursday to 683 on Sunday. Thursday’s cases were the lowest peak for a week since late September. Sunday’s 683 is higher than the 618 reported a Sunday before, but it’s still the second lowest on any day since Sept. 8.

Last week saw five days below 1,000 cases, which was the most in a week since Sept. 21-27.

New cases of coronavirus in Ohio have been dropping dramatically since early April when vaccinations were able to start tampering a small bump caused by more contagious variants of the original virus.

The official rate of cases per 100,000 over two weeks now sits at 89.8 after being over 200 in April. The state is on track to hit 50 per 100,000 sometime in June. Hitting this goal was the threshold to lift state health orders until DeWine announced orders will lift June 2.

Statewide average ⬇ pic.twitter.com/qCIMtDvMSV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

“Somewhere between 1.5 to three (points) a day we’re going down,” DeWine said of the per-100k metric.

Ohio’s 21-day average of new cases is 1,041 as of Monday, according to ODH. The recent decrease in new cases has also slowed the state’s ascent toward 2 million cases, as the total sits at 1,097,866.