Ohio COVID-19 cases are at their lowest since June 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As school graduations and warm weather usher in an unofficial start to summer, Ohio is seeing its best days of the coronavirus pandemic since early last summer.
The Department of Health reported 6,406 new cases of COVID-19 last week, May 17-23. That was the fewest reported from a Monday-Sunday in nearly 11 months, since June 22-28, 2020.
|Date (2021)
|Cases
|Date (2020)
|Cases
|May 17
|729
|June 22
|729
|May 18
|993
|June 23
|590
|May 19
|918
|June 24
|632
|May 20
|1,208
|June 25
|892
|May 21
|1,004
|June 26
|987
|May 22
|871
|June 27
|817
|May 23
|683
|June 28
|854
|TOTAL
|6,406
|TOTAL
|5,501
Following that trend, ODH reported just 566 new cases on Monday, which is the fewest on any day since June 21 and the fewest to start a week since June 15.
“We’re trending certainly in the right direction,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday at his coronavirus briefing.
Cases last week ranged from 1,208 on Thursday to 683 on Sunday. Thursday’s cases were the lowest peak for a week since late September. Sunday’s 683 is higher than the 618 reported a Sunday before, but it’s still the second lowest on any day since Sept. 8.
Last week saw five days below 1,000 cases, which was the most in a week since Sept. 21-27.
New cases of coronavirus in Ohio have been dropping dramatically since early April when vaccinations were able to start tampering a small bump caused by more contagious variants of the original virus.
The official rate of cases per 100,000 over two weeks now sits at 89.8 after being over 200 in April. The state is on track to hit 50 per 100,000 sometime in June. Hitting this goal was the threshold to lift state health orders until DeWine announced orders will lift June 2.
“Somewhere between 1.5 to three (points) a day we’re going down,” DeWine said of the per-100k metric.
Ohio’s 21-day average of new cases is 1,041 as of Monday, according to ODH. The recent decrease in new cases has also slowed the state’s ascent toward 2 million cases, as the total sits at 1,097,866.