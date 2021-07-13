Ohio could be close to announcing follow-up incentives after Vax-a-Million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans could be days away from learning what the next incentive may be to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that a new incentive program might be announced in the next week or so. He spoke after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new ramp connecting Downtown Columbus to Interstate 70.

During the spring, the state ran the Vax-a-Million program, which awarded five $1 million prizes to adults and five college scholarships to students. After the last drawing, he said to expect the incentives to return, but in a way that would reward more people.

“One of the things that a lot of people have pointed out — and a lot of Ohioans have pointed out — is they also might be incentivized by smaller prizes, but more,” DeWine said June 24.

The state is not alone in offering vaccine incentives. Columbus is offering $100 for people getting their first dose at certain clinics, and several retail businesses are offering incentives, too.

As of Tuesday, 45.2% of Ohio residents have completed vaccination.

