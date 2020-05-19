Ohio correction officer Dewane “Pete” Gannon dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction informed Gov. Mike DeWine of the death of 58-year-old Dewane “Pete” Gannon who died from the the coronavirus.

Gannon is the fourth Ohio prison staff member who has died from the coronavirus.

DRC is deeply saddened to confirm that Warden Frederick of the Correctional Reception Center (CRC) was notified last night that Correction Officer Dewane (Pete) Gannon passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19. Officer Gannon had been employed CRC since 7/19/2010 pic.twitter.com/d67bFq3zGV — Ohio DRC (@DRCOhio) May 19, 2020

Gannon was a corrections officer at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. He served there since July 2010.

Gannon had been off work with symptoms of the virus since April 20 and later tested positive for COVID-19, according to DeWine.

“Our thoughts are with his family and with his friends and with his colleagues,” DeWine said.