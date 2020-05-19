Breaking News
DeWine announces end of Ohio stay-home order, issues ‘strong recommendations’

Ohio correction officer Dewane “Pete” Gannon dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction informed Gov. Mike DeWine of the death of 58-year-old Dewane “Pete” Gannon who died from the the coronavirus.

Gannon is the fourth Ohio prison staff member who has died from the coronavirus.

Gannon was a corrections officer at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. He served there since July 2010.

Gannon had been off work with symptoms of the virus since April 20 and later tested positive for COVID-19, according to DeWine.

“Our thoughts are with his family and with his friends and with his colleagues,” DeWine said.

