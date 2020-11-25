Ohio coronavirus travel advisory now includes 16 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which now includes a record-high 16 states. States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

Ohio has recorded a record-high positivity rate of 14 percent.

Here are the 16 states on the travel advisory list:

Wyoming

South Dakota

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Pennsylvania

Alabama

Missouri

Montana

Arizona

Utah

Mississippi

Oregon

Wisconsin

Tennessee

Washington is shaded in gray because coronavirus numbers in the state are not known at this time.