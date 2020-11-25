Ohio coronavirus travel advisory now includes 16 states

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which now includes a record-high 16 states. States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

Ohio has recorded a record-high positivity rate of 14 percent.

Here are the 16 states on the travel advisory list:

  • Wyoming
  • South Dakota
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Pennsylvania
  • Alabama
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Arizona
  • Utah
  • Mississippi
  • Oregon
  • Wisconsin
  • Tennessee

Washington is shaded in gray because coronavirus numbers in the state are not known at this time.

