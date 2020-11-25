Ohio coronavirus travel advisory now includes 16 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which now includes a record-high 16 states. States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.
Ohio has recorded a record-high positivity rate of 14 percent.
Here are the 16 states on the travel advisory list:
- Wyoming
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Pennsylvania
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Montana
- Arizona
- Utah
- Mississippi
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
Washington is shaded in gray because coronavirus numbers in the state are not known at this time.