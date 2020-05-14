Ohio campgrounds allowed to reopen on May 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Campgrounds in Ohio can reopen on May 21, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced during the state’s news conference on coronavirus on Thursday.
Husted said protocols for campgrounds are forthcoming.
As Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced other reopening dates over the last few weeks, not-so-happy campers continue to ask when they could return to their favorite outdoor spots with Memorial Day quickly approaching.
The campground closure excluded people who live in RV parks and people who have part-time pre-established residences at campgrounds for summer months.
DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are still encouraging people to use proper social distancing and warning against large gatherings of people.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- ‘Stay safe Ohio’ order extends stay at home until May 29, with exceptions
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app