Ohio businesses can defer payments to Bureau of Workers’ Compensation until June

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Saturday that businesses in the state can defer their payments to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation until June.

Husted stated that Ohio’s BWC has been well managed, and is in good shape, so businesses can defer payments until June 1, at which time further consideration will be given based on how the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic stands.

“The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation covers 249,000 public and private employers. This decision will leave $200 million in the economy through the deferral of those payments,” said Husted.

The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation provides the insurance that covers injured employees.

For more information visit Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Husted’s announcement came during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news briefing on the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, there are three deaths and 247 total cases. Deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga, Lucas and Erie Counties.