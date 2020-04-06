Ohio begins tracking recovery rates for COVID-19 patients, but ODH says numbers aren’t perfect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio has started releasing recovery rate numbers for patients who contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, but there are some caveats.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said Monday that 303 cases have been hospitalized and discharged and reached the point of recovery. That’s around 25% of the total number hospitalized.

“It’s a small number, it’s really a shot in the dark,” Acton said. “I know folks really want to see those recovery numbers, as do we, because obviously our whole goal is to move all of us to that place of recovery and get us back to life.”

Acton said once the state has widespread testing, ODH will be better able to track recovery rates.

More than 80 percent of people who contract the virus are at home and show mild enough symptoms they do not require hospitalization or testing, Acton said, adding it is tough to track those patients.

“We know that many of them have potentially recovered at this point,” she said.

The first case of COVID-19 in Ohio was reported in early February, with people in that category recovering from the virus, Acton said.

The recovery information will be posted to the state’s website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.