Ohio assigns days to file weekly unemployment claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is starting a new schedule for unemployed Ohioans to file weekly claims.

Starting this Sunday, April 26, individuals filing weekly claims are asked to do so on the day of the week corresponding with the first letter of their last name for three days a week.

The schedule is as follows:

DAY OF THE WEEK FIRST LETTER OF LAST NAME Sunday A through H Monday I through P Tuesday Q through Z Wednesday All Thursday All Friday All Saturday All

“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall in a press release. “Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days.”

ODJFS also recommends anyone filing a claim to choose electronic (email) for responses and correspondence from the state, as opposed to mail.

Ohioans can submit initial applications for benefits at any time. ODJFS encourages individuals to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. First-time applicants should be prepared to provide their name and Social Security number as listed on their Social Security card and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.

For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19-related unemployment claims, visit unemployment.ohio.gov.