Ohio accepts plan for $300 in federal unemployment aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has accepted a White House proposal for Ohio unemployment claimants to receive $300 in weekly unemployment compensation assistance with no state money involved.

Dan Tierney is a spokesman for the state’s Republican governor. Tierney says states received two options for unemployment funding late Sunday. One provides claimants with $400 a week with the state kicking in $100 of that.

Recipients would still receive regular state unemployment benefits.

Tierney says the new federal benefit might not take effect until later this month while Ohio seeks guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for implementing it.

