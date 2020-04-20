ODRC reporting 1,950 coronavirus cases at Marion prison, 1,163 at Pickaway

(WCMH) — Mass testing has led to more than 3,300 positive coronavirus cases at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) prisons.

According to data released Monday afternoon, 1,950 people have now tested positive at Marion Correctional Institution and 1,163 at Pickaway Correctional.

The state is also reporting the first inmate death from the virus at Marion Correctional. Six inmates have died at Pickaway.

ODRC reports a total of 3,312 positive tests throughout all of its facilities.

An ODRC spokesperson says we are seeing this spike in prisons because everyone tied to the facilities, even those who are asymptomatic, are being tested.

“I think that it shows us all what happens if we wouldn’t have had the stay at home order. If we wouldn’t be social distancing because in that setting at the prison they’re not able to do that and you can see how contagious it was and how fast it’s spread to pretty much everybody,” said Marion County Health Commissioner Traci Kinsler.

