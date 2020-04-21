ODRC: More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in state’s prison system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) has reported more than 4,000 positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus throughout the state’s prison system, with nine inmates having died from the virus.

In new numbers released Tuesday, seven inmates at the Pickaway Correctional Institution, one inmate at the Franklin Medical Center, and one inmate at the Marion Correctional Institution have died from the virus. In addition, another Pickaway inmate’s death is being called probable due to the coronavirus.

Those three institutions have the highest numbers of positive cases: 107 in Franklin, 2,011 in Marion, and 1,546 in Pickaway. In total, 3,762 inmates statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ODRC, 319 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with 34 having recovered from the virus. One staff member has died due to the virus.

Twenty of the state’s 28 institutions are under full quarantine. Only Allen Oakwood, Lake Erie, London, Noble, Richland, Ross, Southern Ohio, and the Reformatory for Women are not in quarantine. None of those institutions have reported positive cases.

All told, there are 4,081 positive cases in the state’s prison system, up 467 from Monday.