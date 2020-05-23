ODNR says campers playing by the rules at Alum Creek after COVID-19 reopening

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a beautiful weekend for camping, boating or just being outside.

After being closed because of COVID-19, campgrounds were able to re-open just in time for Memorial Day weekend, but there are social distancing rules that need to be followed.

Alum Creek State Park was pretty busy Saturday, and people do seem to be social distancing.

They’re staying with their family or group with little to no signs of large groups.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) is always working to make sure people are staying safe out on the water and at campgrounds.

Now they’re making sure people are social distancing as well.

This is something they’re looking out for more in the campgrounds.

At Alum Creek State Park, officers said all of the roughly 200 camp sites are being used.

Reservations had to be made and ODNR Sgt. Andy Foos said because of the pandemic, no visitors are allowed.

The only people who can be at the campsites are the ones staying there.

“We can’t afford to have congregations, large groups of people in the campground, especially when it’s unnecessary by just having guests,” Foos said.

Foos added if they do find campers violated those conditions, that campsite will be evicted.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

Foos said there have been issues with large groups of high school students swimming where it’s not allowed.